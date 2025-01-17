Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Magic Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlandon Magic in Massachusetts.
Before the game, the Celtics announced that they have recalled Baylor Scheierman from the G League.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have recalled Baylor Scheierman from the @MaineCeltics"
Scheierman has spent a lot of time in the G League.
He is currently averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 11 Tip-Off Tournament games.
Via The Celtics Flies on Thursday: "Baylor Scheierman getting to work in the paint— gets his own rebound and scores it around three defenders. Boston’s rookie looks good and continues to improve in Maine."
Scheierman has gotten limited playnig time in the NBA, as he has appeared in just five games for Boston.
The 24-year-old was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past summer.
The Celtics enter play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-12 record in 40 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Cetlics lost to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 110-97.
Following Orlando, they will play their next game on Saturday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
At home, the Celtics have gone 14-7 in the 21 games they have played in Boston.
As for the Magic, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-19 record in their first 42 games.