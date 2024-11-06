Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Massachusetts.
Right before the game, the team announced that they had recalled Baylor Scheierman from the G League.
Scheierman had been assigned to the Maine Celtics on Tuesday.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have recalled Baylor Scheierman from the @MaineCeltics"
Scheierman was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after five seasons of college basketball with South Dakota State and Creighton.
He finished his final year with averages of 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Since the Celtics have a loaded roster, he's unlikely to get a lot of playing time.
Therefore, it would be no surprise to see the 24-year-old spend a lot of time in Maine this season.
Scheierman has played three NBA games for the Celtics with averages of 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.
Via Noa Dalzell of SB Nation: "Baylor Scheierman is back in Boston after one day with Maine — getting up some pregame shots ahead of Celtics-Warriors"
The Celtics enter the matchup with a 7-1 record in their first eight games.
They most recently beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 123-83.
Scheierman had three rebounds in eight minutes of playing time.
Following Golden State, the Celtics will remain at home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in Boston.