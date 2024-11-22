Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Wizards Game
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Washington, D.C. to play the Wizards.
Before the game, the team announced that they had assigned Baylor Scheierman to the Maine Celtics (G League).
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have assigned Baylor Scheierman to the @MaineCeltics"
Scheierman was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He continues to go back and forth between Maine and Boston.
In three NBA games, Scheierman is averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.
The 24-year-old is playing well in Maine.
He is averaging 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 46.5% from the three-point range in four games (one start).
Via Tomek Kordylewiski on November 9: "Baylor Scheierman impresses in his G League debut:
✅ 31 points ✅ 12-20 FG and 6-13 3PT ✅ 7 rebounds ✅ 7 assists"
The Celtics enter Friday's showdown with the Wizards as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-3 record in their first 15 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Wizards, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston.
Meanwhile, the Wizards are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-11 record in their first 13 games.
They are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.
Following Boston, the Wizards will visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.