Boston Celtics Make Roster Move With Talented 3-Point Shooter
Jordan Schakel is coming off a year where he played for the Maine Celtics (G League).
He finished the regular season with averages of 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Schakel recently signed a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics (h/t Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS).
However, he has now been waived.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on September 14: "Some recent NBA transactions:
BOS waived Jordan Schakel
MIL signed and waived Ibou Badji
POR signed Taze Moore to a two-way contract"
Moves like this typically happen around this time of the year, so it would be no surprise to see Schakel back with Maine next season.
Via @jaesuklee1023: "J.Schakel waived right after he signed. That seems to give just some more money to him to motivate playing in Maine Celtics."
Smith responded: "Yup. Exactly what happened."
Schakel is an excellent three-point shooter who shot 42.7% over 121 college games with San Diego State.
He has appeared in six NBA games (over two seasons) with the Washington Wizards.
In limited playing time, the 26-year-old averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.
The Celtics are coming off a sensational season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Confernece with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).