Boston Celtics Make Roster Move With Talented 3-Point Shooter

The Boston Celtics have waived Jordan Schakel.

Ben Stinar

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen at center court before game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Jordan Schakel is coming off a year where he played for the Maine Celtics (G League).

He finished the regular season with averages of 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 11 games.

Schakel recently signed a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics (h/t Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS).

However, he has now been waived.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on September 14: "Some recent NBA transactions:

BOS waived Jordan Schakel
MIL signed and waived Ibou Badji
POR signed Taze Moore to a two-way contract"

Moves like this typically happen around this time of the year, so it would be no surprise to see Schakel back with Maine next season.

Via @jaesuklee1023: "J.Schakel waived right after he signed. That seems to give just some more money to him to motivate playing in Maine Celtics."

Smith responded: "Yup. Exactly what happened."

Schakel is an excellent three-point shooter who shot 42.7% over 121 college games with San Diego State.

He has appeared in six NBA games (over two seasons) with the Washington Wizards.

In limited playing time, the 26-year-old averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are coming off a sensational season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Confernece with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).

