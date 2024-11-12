Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Hawks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks in Massachusetts.
Before the game, the Celtics announced that they had recalled Baylor Scheierman from the G League.
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have recalled Baylor Scheierman from the @MaineCeltics"
Scheierman had a good stint with the Maine Celtics.
Via Justin Turpin of WEEI: "Baylor Scheierman in 2 G-Leauge games:
55 points
20-34 (58.8%) FG
12-23 (52.1%) 3PT
16 rebounds (6 offensive)
12 assists
2 steals
2 blocks"
Scheierman was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of of Creighton.
He finished his final season in college with averages of 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.
The 24-year-old has appeared in three NBA games with the Celtics.
The Celtics are 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 113-107.
Following the Hawks, the Celtics will visit Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening at Barclays Center in New York.
As for the Hawks, they are 4-7 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the east.
Following the Celtics, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena in Georgia.