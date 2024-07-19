Boston Celtics NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Svi Mykhailiuk is coming off his first season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The former Kansas star finished the year with averages of 4.0 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 41 games.
This summer, he became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 19, Mykhailiuk still remains unsigned.
Mykhailiuk was the 47th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Celtics, he has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks over six seasons.
His career averages are 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 293 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games.
Since Mykhailiuk has a good amount of experience and is an above-average three-point shooter, he could be a promising addition to many teams around the league.
In addition, a return to the Celtics would also make sense.
The Celtics are coming off a sensational year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season.
Via The NBA: "Drafted 47th overall out of Kansas in 2018 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 6... Svi Mykhailiuk!"