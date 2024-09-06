Fastbreak

Boston Celtics NBA Champion Makes Instagram Post Amid Free Agency

Oshae Brissett made a post to Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Oshae Brissett is coming off a year where he appeared in 55 games for the Boston Celtics.

He finished the season with averages of 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.

Over the summer, Brissett became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On September 6, he still remains unsigned.

Apr 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett (12) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Brissett recently made a post to Instagram (on Thursday).

He captioned his post: "None of you 🐱’s is blocking my blessings here⚡️"

Payton Pritchard, Jayson Tatum, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Myles Turner, Jaden Springer, Pascal Siakam and Derrick White were among the NBA players who liked his post.

Tyrese Haliburton also left a comment.

Haliburton wrote: "Heard youuu"

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett (12) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Brissett has played five seasons for the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

His career averages are 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 10 playoff games and was with the Celtics (last season) when they won the NBA Championship over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Via Daniel Donabedian: "Oshae Brissett enjoyed playing in Boston in what he called the “best season of my career.”

“I grew so much as a player … practicing every single day with Hall of Famers.”

He later joked that he didn’t play much because the Celtics had a team like the “Monstars” from Space Jam."

Published
