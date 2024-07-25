Boston Celtics NBA Champion Reportedly Joining Phoenix Suns Coaching Staff
Mike Budenholzer was recently hired to be the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
One of the first things that has to be done is building his new coaching staff.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James Posey will be the newest addition to Budenholzer's staff.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: James Posey is joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach. Posey — who had a 12-year NBA playing career — has had coaching stops with the Wizards and Cavaliers."
Posey was the 18th pick in the 1999 NBA Draft out of Xavier and played 12 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Hornets, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.
His career averages were 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 864 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 65 NBA playoff games (six starts) and won titles with the Heat (2006) and Celtics (2008).
Via Inside the Sun: "Updated Suns Coaching Staff:
Head Coach: Mike Budenholzer
Assistant: David Fizdale
Assistant: Brent Barry
Assistant: James Posey
Assistant: Vince Legarza
Assistant: Chad Forcier
Assistant: Chaisson Allen"
The Suns have an extremely talented roster that is led by 2014 MVP Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
They finished this past season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Suns got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.