Boston Celtics NBA Champion Still Remains Unsigned
Oshae Brissett has spent five seasons in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.
The 26-year-old finished last year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 55 games for the Boston Celtics.
Over the offseason, Brissett declined his player option.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on June 23: "Oshae Brissett is declining his $2.5M player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2024-25 season, a league source told @spotrac.
Brissett will now be an unrestricted free agent this summer."
On August 25, the former Syracuse star still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Brissett initially went undrafted after a productive college career for the Orange.
His career averages are 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.
He has also appeared in ten NBA playoff games.
Either for the Celtics (or another team) Brissett could be a good option to bring to training camp next month.
As for the Celtics, they had a fantastic season.
They were the best team in the league with a 64-18 record.
The franchise also won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when they defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.
There is no question the Celtics have an excellent chance to repeat as champions in 2025.