Boston Celtics NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent
Luke Kornet is coming off his fifth season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 29-year-old is a beloved role player who averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 66.8% from the field in 73 games.
Via Taylor Snow: "Luke Kornet is the 1st player in NBA playoff history with at least 10 points, 9 rebounds, 7 blocks, and 100 FG% in a game."
This summer, Kornet will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Kornet made $2.1 million during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via StatMuse (on March 29): "Luke Kornet vs Spurs:
15 PTS
16 REB
7-10 FG
+23
Led the team in REB and +/-"
Kornet went undrafted out of Vanderbilt.
He has played eight NBA seasons for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks (and Celtics).
His career averages are 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 353 games.
Via The NBA (in 2024): "Undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2017 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 7... Luke Kornet!"
As for the Celtics, they finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
However, the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round (in six games).