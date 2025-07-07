Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade With Hawks
Kristaps Porzingis became a fan-favorite over his two seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.
That said, the Celtics have officially traded the 2024 NBA Champion to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal.
Via Celtics.com: " The Boston Celtics announced the completion of two separate trades today. First, the team has acquired guard Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Jrue Holiday. Second, the team has acquired forward Georges Niang and Cleveland’s 2031 second round draft pick from Atlanta as part of a three-team transaction that sends forward/center Kristaps Porzingis and a 2026 second round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks."
Porzingis finished last season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over ten seasons.
Porzingis will be an extremely intriguing fit on a roster that already features Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels.
Via Jake Weinbach: "The Hawks are a dark horse contender in the wide-open Eastern Conference.
Trae Young
Dyson Daniels
Zaccharie Risacher
Jalen Johnson
Kristaps Porzingis
Onyeka Okongwu
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Luke Kennard
Asa Newell
Atlanta has been cooking this offseason."
The Hawks reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
However, they have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.