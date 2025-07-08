Boston Celtics Officially Sign 22-Year-Old Forward
Josh Minott has played part of three NBA seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
This week, the Boston Celtics officially announced that they had signed the 22-year-old forward.
Minott finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Earlier this month, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his contract with Boston.
Via Charania (on July 1): "Free agent forward Josh Minott has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Celtics executives finalized the new deal with Minott's agent, Aaron Turner of Verus."
Minott was the 45th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Memphis.
In addition to the Timberwolves, he has also spent a lot of time in the G League with the Iowa Wolves.
During the 2023-24 season, Minott had averages of 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in eight games.
Via NBA G League (on March 1, 2023): "37 PTS 🐺 11 REB 🐺 16/21 FG
Josh Minott BALLED OUT tonight! The rookie scored a new career-high and registered his sixth double-double of the season for the @iawolves."
The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
After winning the 2024 title, they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.