Boston Celtics Officially Sign 4-Year NBA Forward
Luka Garza has played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves over part of four NBA seasons.
This summer, the 26-year-old became a free agent.
On Monday, the Boston Celtics announced that they had signed Garza.
Via Celtics.com: "The Celtics announced today that they have signed free agent center Luka Garza and free agent forward Josh Minott to contracts. Per team policies, terms of the deals were not disclosed."
Garza finished this past year with averages of 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in 39 games for the Timberwolves.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of Garza's contract last month.
Via Charania (on June 30): "Free agent center Luka Garza has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. The Celtics negotiated the new deal with Garza's representatives Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tonight."
For a Celtics team that will look a lot different next season, Garza is the perfect kind of player to take a chance on.
Coming out of Iowa (in 2021), he was arguably the best college player in the country.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter (on March 16, 2021): "AP First-Team All-Americans
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Jared Butler, Baylor
Luka Garza, Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State"
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
They had been coming off a season where they won the 2024 title.