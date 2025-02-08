Boston Celtics Officially Sign Veteran NBA Player Before Knicks Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in New York to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Before the game, the team offically announced the signing of Torrey Craig.
He had been averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in nine games for the Chicago Bulls.
Via Celtics.com: "The Boston Celtics today announced that they have signed forward Torrey Craig. Following the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Celtics roster stands at 17 players."
Craig brings a lot of expierence to the Celtics, as he has spent part of eight seasons with the Nuggets, Suns, Bulls, Pacers and Bucks.
His career averages are 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 441 games.
He has also appeared in 75 NBA playoff games (19 starts).
Craig will not make his debut for the Celtics against the Knicks.
Via The Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Torrey Craig (right ankle return from injury reconditioning) - OUT
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - OUT"
The Celtics enter play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-16 record in 52 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Miami Heat.
The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.