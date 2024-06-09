Boston Celtics Player Agrees That Jaylen Brown Is The Best Player On The Team
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Coaches and players met with the media on Saturday, and Jason Kidd went viral for his quote about Jaylen Brown (h/t NBA TV).
Kidd: "Well, Jaylen's their best player. Just looking at what he does defensively, he picked up Luka full-court, he got to the free throw line. He did everything, and that's what your best player does."
Many people believe that Jayson Tatum is the best player on the team, so the Celtics players were asked about Kidd's comments when they met with the media.
Jrue Holiday had an intriguing response when he did an interview with Justin Termine and Greg Anthony on SirusXM NBA radio.
Holiday: "This is the first I'm hearing it, but I don't think he's lying. I think JB has been aggressive in every single way, he's been getting to the paint, getting to the free throw line, also making plays for other people. And then, he's guarding Luka. He's guarding the best player."
The Celtics won Game 1 of the series by a score of 107-89.
Brown led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
While fans will likely make a lot of the comments from Kidd, all that matters for the Celtics is if they are able to win the title.