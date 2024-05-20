Boston Celtics Player Could Miss Game 1 Due To Personal Reasons
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
For the game, the Celtics could be without Xavier Tillman Sr., who is listed as questionable due to personal reasons.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Xavier Tillman (personal) questionable Tuesday"
Tillman is in his first year with Boston after getting traded (via the Memphis Grizzlies) during the middle of the regular season.
He appeared in 54 games with averages of 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 24.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat (in five games) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (in five games) in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The franchise has been to the Eastern Conference Finals six times over the previous eight seasons (and three years in a row).
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks (in six games) and the New York Knicks (in seven games) in the first two rounds.
This is their first time in the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening in Minnesota.