Boston Celtics Player Could Miss Game 4 Against Mavs
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Texas to play Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
For the game, 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been listed as questionable.
Porzingis also missed Game 3, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Dallas:
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis dislocation) - QUESTIONABLE"
Porzingis is in his first year with Boston, and he finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He had missed ten games in a row but returned for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.
In Game 1, Porzingis had 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series after winning Game 3 by a score of 106-99.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
If the Celtics lose Game 4, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
The Celtics most recently won an NBA Championship in 2008, so this would be their first title in 16 years.