Boston Celtics Player Could Miss Game 4 Against Mavs

Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report for Game 4.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Texas to play Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

For the game, 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been listed as questionable.

Porzingis also missed Game 3, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Dallas:

Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis dislocation) - QUESTIONABLE"

Porzingis is in his first year with Boston, and he finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

He had missed ten games in a row but returned for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

In Game 1, Porzingis had 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.

The Celtics have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series after winning Game 3 by a score of 106-99.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play during the third quarter in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

If the Celtics lose Game 4, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.

The Celtics most recently won an NBA Championship in 2008, so this would be their first title in 16 years.

