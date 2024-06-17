Boston Celtics Player Could Miss Game 5 Against Mavs
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Celtics could remain without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Porzingis was available for Game 4 (but he did not play).
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas:
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis dislocation) - QUESTIONABLE"
Porzingis is in his first year playing for the Celtics, and he finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs, but they are coming off a 122-84 loss in Game 4.
They struggled the entire night and shot just 36.3% from the field (as a team).
That said, a victory for the Celtics (on Monday) would clinch their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.
If the Mavs are able to win Game 5, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
The Mavs last won a title during the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.