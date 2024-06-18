Boston Celtics Player Earns $1 Million Bonus For Winning NBA Championship
On Monday evening, Jrue Holiday won his second NBA Championship when the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the Finals.
Holiday finished the victory with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
He also earned a significant contract bonus for winning the title.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "To the victors, go the spoils: Jrue Holiday is not only one quarter away from his second championship, but he has a $1,183,200 bonus in his contract for Boston winning the title."
Holiday finished is first regular season in Boston with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Holiday earned a total of $2.8 million in bonuses this season.
Via Marks: "6 bonuses earned for Jrue Holiday
✅All-Defensive ✅Games played ✅Minutes played ✅Games and rebounds ✅NBA Finals ✅NBA Championship"
In addition to the Celtics, Holiday has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks over 15 years in the NBA.
He helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
The Celtics have won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Doc Rivers coached a team that featured Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce.
They won that title exactly 16 years ago.