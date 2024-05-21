Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Player Earns $250,000 Contract Bonus

A Boston Celtics player earned a significant contract bonus.

Apr 7, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics bench led by forward Jayson Tatum (0) (right), guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) (center) erupt after a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 7, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics bench led by forward Jayson Tatum (0) (right), guard Derrick White (9) and center Al Horford (42) (center) erupt after a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Before the game, the NBA announced the results for the All-Defensive Teams.

Via NBA Communications: "The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team: Alex Caruso of @chicagobulls Jrue Holiday of @celtics Jaden McDaniels of @Timberwolves Jalen Suggs of @OrlandoMagic Derrick White of @celtics"

Following the announcement, ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed that two Celtics players have earned contract bonuses.

Via Marks: "🚨Bonus Alert🚨

✅All-Defensive

Derrick White 💰$250K

Jrue Holiday 💰$139,200

The bonuses were considered likely this season."

White finished the regular season with averages of 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 73 games.

He is in his third season with Boston.

Meanwhile, Holiday is in his first season with the team and averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.

Apr 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) high fives guard Jrue Holiday (4) before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) high fives guard Jrue Holiday (4) before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).

They beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the fist half for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the fist half for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The franchise is in the Eastern Conference Finals for the sixth time in the previous eight seasons.

Whoever wins the series (between the Pacers and Celtics) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

