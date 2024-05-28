Boston Celtics Player Earns $300,000 Bonus For Making NBA Finals
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Pacers in Indiana for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Celtics won by a score of 105-102 to win the series in a sweep.
They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jrue Holiday earned a significant contract bonus.
Via Marks: "🚨Bonus Alert 🚨
Jrue Holiday
✅ NBA Finals
💰$297,600"
Holiday finished Game 4 with 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The former UCLA star is in his first season with the Celtics after getting traded (via the Portland Trail Blazers) over the offseason.
He finished the regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Holiday played a major role in the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2021 NBA Championship and he has been an excellent fit with Boston.
The Celtics will now face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Finals.
The Mavs currently lead the Timberwolves 3-0 with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas.
The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times in the previous eight seasons, but they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.