Boston Celtics Player Leaves Arena With Wrap On Foot After Knicks Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics lost Game 1 to the New York Knicks by a score of 108-105 (in overtime).
They now trail the Knicks 1-0 in their second-round series with Game 2 on Wednesday night (also in Boston).
Sam Hauser left the game with an injury after only playing four minutes.
Via Marc D'Amico: "Sam Hauser seemingly just rolled his right ankle and limped back to the locker room. Didn't look good, but we'll see what the injury update is from the team."
After the loss, Hauser was seen walking out of the arena with a wrap on his foot.
Via John Karalis of Locked On Celtics: "Sam Hauser just gingerly walked out... No crutches, no boot, but his right foot did have some kind of wrap and he was wearing a slide instead of a shoe."
Hauser is an important role player for Boston, as he finished the regular season with averages of 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Taylor Snow: "Sam Hauser is the 3rd player in NBA history to shoot 100% from the FT line in a season (min. 1,000 minutes).
The others:
Payton Pritchard (2021-22)
Tony Snell (2019-20)"
Hauser is in his fourth season (all with Boston).
He helped the team finish as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round.