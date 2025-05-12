Boston Celtics Player Questionable For Game 4 Against Knicks
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of their second-round series.
For the game, the Celtics could remain without one of their key role players, as Sam Hauser is listed as questionable.
Hauser has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via John Karalis of Locked on Celtics: "Sam Hauser listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 4. He had been listed as DOUBTFUL ahead of the last 2 games."
Hauser is in his fourth year playing for the Celtics.
He finished this past regular season with averages of 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Since the 27-year-old is questionable, it's very possible that he could end up returning to action.
The Celtics are down 2-1 in the series with the Knicks.
However, they are coming off an impressive 115-93 on Saturday afternoon in New York City.
Payton Pritchard led the team with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Monday's game, the teams will return to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pacers currently lead the Cavs 3-1 in that series.