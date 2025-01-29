Boston Celtics Player Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
Jaden Springer is currently in his second season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 22-year-old is averaging 1.8 points per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics are open to moving Springer in a trade (h/t ClutchPoints).
O'Connor: "I've heard that they are open to trading Jaden Springer. He's been playing latley."
Springer was the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers (before getting traded to Boston last year).
On January 23, Springer had ten points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/5 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in just nine minutes.
While Springer does not make a lot of sense for a title contender like Boston, he could be the perfect young player for a rebuilding team to take a chance on this season.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS on December 2: "These are the kinds of plays that made me very excited about Jaden Springer entering this season!"
Right now, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-15 record in 47 games.
They will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
At home in Boston, the Celtics have gone 15-9 in 24 games.
Last season, the Celtics won the NBA Championship for the first time in 16 years.