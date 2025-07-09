Boston Celtics Player Reportedly On Trading Block
Anfernee Simons played the first seven seasons of his career for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Earlier this month, the former IMG Academy star was traded to the Boston Celtics.
Via Celtics.com (on July 7): "The Boston Celtics announced the completion of two separate trades today. First, the team has acquired guard Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Jrue Holiday."
That said, ESPN's Brian Windhorst (via The Hoop Collective) reported that the Celtics are looking to move Simons.
Windhorst: "I have talked to other teams who have said the Celtics are actively trying to trade Anfernee Simons."
Simons could be a good addition to a lot of teams around the NBA.
At just 26, he is coming off a season where he averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
There is also the chance that Simons plays a big role for Boston next season.
Via Dick Lipe of NBC Sports Boston: "Anfernee Simons was one of 15 players in the league last year with at least 200 3's and 175 FT. Others include Tatum, Edwards, Haliburton, Garland and Curry.
The 2021 Slam Dunk champion was 5th in NBA in FT PCT each of last two seasons."
The Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).