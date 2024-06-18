Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Player Reportedly Will Undergo Surgery

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, a Boston Celtics player will undergo surgery.

Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before their game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.

The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 106-88.

Kristaps Porzingis finished the game with five points and one rebound while shooting 2/4 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) walks off the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Porzingis dealt with injuries during the playoffs, and ESPN's Tim Bontemps has reported that the 2018 NBA All-Star will undergo surgery over the offseason.

Via Bontemps: "Story filed to ESPN: Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court for Game 5 of the NBA Finals playing on the rare left leg injury he suffered in Game 2 – one that he told ESPN will require surgery and that will have a "few months" long recovery process."

Porzingis was able to have an outstanding showing in Game 1 of the Finals when he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.

The 28-year-old finished his first regular season in Boston with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

In addition to the Celtics, he has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over nine seasons in the league.

He has one more year on his contract that will pay him $30.7 million for the 2024-25 season.

