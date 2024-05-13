Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 4 Against Cavs
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
The star forward has missed each of the previous four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the starting lineup.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Cleveland:
Luke Kornet (right calf tightness) - PROBABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"
Porzingis was traded to the Celtics (via the Washington Wizards) over the offseason.
He has been excellent in his first year with Boston, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Currently, the Celtics lead the Cavs 2-1, so a victory would put them in a position to close out the series when the teams return to Boston on Wednesday evening for Game 5.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.
The Knicks and Pacers are tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.