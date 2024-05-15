Boston Celtics Player Ruled Out For Game 5 Against Cavs
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachuestts for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
He has missed each of the previous five games, so this will be his sixth straight out of the lineup.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:
Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"
Porzingis is in his first season with Boston after getting traded (via the Washington Wizards) over the offseason.
He finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Currently, the Celtics are up 3-1 on the Cavs, so they can close out the series with a victory.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks lead the Pacers 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday evening in Indiana.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and is in his ninth season in the league.
He has also played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks (in addition to the Celtics and Wizards).