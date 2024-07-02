Boston Celtics Player Will Make Over $800,000 Per Game In 2029
Jayson Tatum is coming off an incredible season.
He made his fifth NBA All-Star Game and averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Tatum will sign a contract extension with Boston.
Via Charania: "Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is finalizing a five-year, $314 million super maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. This is now the largest deal in NBA history."
Front Office Sports laid out how much Tatum will make per season on the new deal.
Via Front Office Sports: "Jayson Tatum's annual salary through 2030—the largest deal in NBA history:
2025-26: $54,126,450
2026-27: $58,456,566
2027-28: $62,786,682
2028-29: $67,116,798
2029-30: $71,446,914"
During the final two seasons of the contract, Tatum will make over $800,000 per game.
The Celtics are coming off a year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league (64-18).
They beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were on the roster.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
Through his first seven seasons in the league, he has been to the NBA Finals twice and the Eastern Conference finals five times.