Boston Celtics Player Will Miss The Start Of 2025 NBA Season

Brad Stevens recently spoke about Kristaps Porzingis on The Ryen Russillo Show.

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis is coming off his first year playing for the Boston Celtics.

He finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

However, the 2018 NBA All-Star was injured during a large portion of the playoffs.

The Celtics announced an update on June 25.

Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Surgery will be performed in the coming days and further updates will be provided when available."

Recently, Brad Stevens was on The Ryen Russillo Show and revealed that Porzingis will likely miss the start of the 2024-25 season.

Stevens: "Kristaps, after his surgery, we don't know exactly when he'll be back, but he'll probably miss at least the very start of the season."

Porzingis was still able to have a signature game in the Finals (Game 1).

He played 21 minutes and finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.

The Celtics had an incredible season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).

Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has played nine seasons in the league for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards (in addition to Boston).

