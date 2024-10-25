Boston Celtics Players React To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 122-102 to improve to 2-0 on the new season.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown finished his night with 27 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 10/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in three hours.
Brown captioned his post: "The Future 0f performance is here @741performance Tag your twin 🤞🏿"
Two of his Celtics teammates left comments.
Kristaps Porzingis: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Payton Pritchard: "🙌🙌🙌"
Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Sam Hauser, Paul Pierce and Derrick White all liked the post.
For Celtics fans, they will likely enjoy seeing their team interacting on social media.
Brown is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He also helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Championship (and won the 2024 Finals MVP Award).
Following the Wizards, the Celtics will play their third game of the season on Saturday evening when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
They will then return home for a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal.
He has spent his entire career (nine seasons) as a member of the Celtics.