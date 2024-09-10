Boston Celtics Players React To Kristaps Porzingis Instagram Post
Kristaps Porzingis is coming off his first season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 2018 NBA All-Star had an excellent year where he averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
On Tuesday, Porzingis made a post to Instagram (from Latvia) that had over 28,000 likes in four hours.
Porzingis captioned his post: "normal"
One person who left a comment was his Celtics teammate Al Horford.
His comment had over 500 likes in four hours.
Horford wrote: "💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 Vamos Campeón!!!!!"
In addition to Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard all liked his post.
Porzingis dealt with injuries during the regular season and NBA playoffs.
However, he still played a huge role in the team finishing as the first seed in the Eastern Confernece with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They also defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season.
Via The NBA on June 6: "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS
18 PTS
7-9 FGM
2 3PM
2 BLK
He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut"
Over the offseason, Porzingis underwent surgery.
Via The Boston Celtics on June 27: "#NEBHInjuryReport Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary."