Boston Celtics Post Birthday Message For NBA Legend Larry Bird

The Boston Celtics sent out a post for Larry Bird's birthday.

Ben Stinar

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Larry Bird is one of the players in NBA (and Boston Celtics) history.

On Saturday, the legendary forward is celebrating his 68th birthday.

The Celtics sent out a post with a message for Bird.

Their post had over 9,000 likes and 270,000 impressions in less than 12 hours.

They wrote: "Happy birthday Larry Legend ☘️🎂🎉"

Many fans reacted to the post.

@billohoops: "Happy 68th Birthday to Boston Celtic great Larry Bird. The big-hearted Bird used his amazing bball IQ, competitive spirit & fundamental skills to earn 3 MVPs & 3 NBA titles. He’s considered the NBA’s best all-time passing forward & one of the best clutch shooters ever. HBD, LB."

@Brilliant001_: "The best SF to EVER play the game"

@BostonSportFan1: "Happy Birthday to a true legend!!!"

@William46676045: "Loved it back in the day when Larry Bird beat The Bad Boy Pistons and I couldn't stand those guys especially Bill Laimbeer. Happy Birthday Larry Bird!"

Bird was the sixth pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of Indiana State.

He made the NBA All-Star Game in 12 of his 13 seasons in the league.

The only time that Bird was not named an All-Star is the year that he appeared in just six games.

Bird had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 regular season games (all with the Celtics).

The Hall of Famer led Boston to three NBA Championships.

