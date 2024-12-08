Boston Celtics Post Birthday Message For NBA Legend Larry Bird
Larry Bird is one of the players in NBA (and Boston Celtics) history.
On Saturday, the legendary forward is celebrating his 68th birthday.
The Celtics sent out a post with a message for Bird.
Their post had over 9,000 likes and 270,000 impressions in less than 12 hours.
They wrote: "Happy birthday Larry Legend ☘️🎂🎉"
Many fans reacted to the post.
@billohoops: "Happy 68th Birthday to Boston Celtic great Larry Bird. The big-hearted Bird used his amazing bball IQ, competitive spirit & fundamental skills to earn 3 MVPs & 3 NBA titles. He’s considered the NBA’s best all-time passing forward & one of the best clutch shooters ever. HBD, LB."
@Brilliant001_: "The best SF to EVER play the game"
@BostonSportFan1: "Happy Birthday to a true legend!!!"
@William46676045: "Loved it back in the day when Larry Bird beat The Bad Boy Pistons and I couldn't stand those guys especially Bill Laimbeer. Happy Birthday Larry Bird!"
Bird was the sixth pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of Indiana State.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in 12 of his 13 seasons in the league.
The only time that Bird was not named an All-Star is the year that he appeared in just six games.
Bird had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 regular season games (all with the Celtics).
The Hall of Famer led Boston to three NBA Championships.