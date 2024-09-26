Fastbreak

Boston Celtics React To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post

Jaylen Brown sent out a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown has established himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA.

The Boston Celtics forward is coming off a season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He made his third NBA All-Star Game and was named as the 2024 Finals MVP.

Jaylen Brown
Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) holds the MVP trophy during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There will be a lot of expectations on Brown and the Celtics after their sensational 2024 season.

On Thursday, Brown made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in five hours.

Brown captioned his post: "You merely adopted the dark I was born in it"

There were over 1,000 comments on Brown's post, and one person who reacted was the Celtics.

The Celtics wrote: "😤"

Al Horford also commented: "🙃"

Jaylen Brown IG Posts Comment
Jaylen Brown IG Posts Comment / September 26

Brown has spent his entire eight-career with Boston (he was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft).

Last season, the Celtics had the best record in the league (64-18), and they defeated Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title in 16 years.

Jaylen Brown
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a three point basket Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brown has career averages of 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 540 games.

He has made the Eastern Conference Finals six times (and the NBA Finals twice) in his first eight years.

The Celtics will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they host the New York Knicks in Boston.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.