Boston Celtics React To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post
Jaylen Brown has established himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA.
The Boston Celtics forward is coming off a season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He made his third NBA All-Star Game and was named as the 2024 Finals MVP.
There will be a lot of expectations on Brown and the Celtics after their sensational 2024 season.
On Thursday, Brown made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in five hours.
Brown captioned his post: "You merely adopted the dark I was born in it"
There were over 1,000 comments on Brown's post, and one person who reacted was the Celtics.
The Celtics wrote: "😤"
Al Horford also commented: "🙃"
Brown has spent his entire eight-career with Boston (he was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft).
Last season, the Celtics had the best record in the league (64-18), and they defeated Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title in 16 years.
Brown has career averages of 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 540 games.
He has made the Eastern Conference Finals six times (and the NBA Finals twice) in his first eight years.
The Celtics will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they host the New York Knicks in Boston.