Boston Celtics Release 3 Players Before NBA Season

The Boston Celtics have waived three players.

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics played their final preseason game earlier this week when they lost to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 119-118.

They finished the preseason with a 4-1 record in five games.

On Thursday, the team announced that they had waived three players.

Via Zack Cox of Boston Herald: "The Celtics waived Jay Scrubb, Ron Harper Jr. and Hason Ward today, per the NBA's transaction wire. All three are prime G League candidates.

No word yet on Lonnie Walker IV, the final remaining Celtic on an Exhibit 10 deal.

Boston has until Monday to decide whether to add him to the 15-man roster."

Harper Jr. has spent part of two seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

Over ten games, he has career averages of 2.0 points per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field.

Nov 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ron Harper Jr. (8) drives to the net against the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ward played five seasons of college basketball for VCU and Iowa State.

He finished his final year with averages of 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 62.8% from the field in 28 games.

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA;Iowa State Cyclones forward Hason Ward (24) reacts after a basket against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Scrubb has played part of three seasons with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

His career averages are 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field in 24 games.

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jay Scrubb (55) during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Celtics will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the New York Knicks on October 22 in Boston.

They are coming off a season where they won their first title in 16 years.

