Boston Celtics Release 3 Players Before NBA Season
The Boston Celtics played their final preseason game earlier this week when they lost to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 119-118.
They finished the preseason with a 4-1 record in five games.
On Thursday, the team announced that they had waived three players.
Via Zack Cox of Boston Herald: "The Celtics waived Jay Scrubb, Ron Harper Jr. and Hason Ward today, per the NBA's transaction wire. All three are prime G League candidates.
No word yet on Lonnie Walker IV, the final remaining Celtic on an Exhibit 10 deal.
Boston has until Monday to decide whether to add him to the 15-man roster."
Harper Jr. has spent part of two seasons with the Toronto Raptors.
Over ten games, he has career averages of 2.0 points per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field.
Ward played five seasons of college basketball for VCU and Iowa State.
He finished his final year with averages of 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 62.8% from the field in 28 games.
Scrubb has played part of three seasons with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field in 24 games.
The Celtics will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the New York Knicks on October 22 in Boston.
They are coming off a season where they won their first title in 16 years.