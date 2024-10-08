Boston Celtics Release Player After Nuggets Game
Over the weekend, the Boston Celtics began the preseason with two games against the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi.
They were able to win both games and came away with a 130-104 victory on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Celtics waived Tristan Enaruna (via the NBA's official transactions page).
Enaruna did not appear in either preseason game (he was not with the team).
The 23-year-old played five seasons of college basketball for Kansas, Iowa State and Cleveland State.
He finished his final year averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 35 games for the Vikings.
Enaruna played for the Celtics at NBA Summer League.
He had been on a training camp deal with Boston.
Therefore, the move to be waived was expected, and he will likely begin the season with the Maine Celtics (G League).
Via X user @sig_50 on September 11: "If the Celtics are smart this is a "just wait it out a bit" roster mechanics for Enaruna in their lower ranks (NBAGL-Maine). They currently do not have any 2-way contract spacing open but should the next contract become available? And the talent is showing the promise? It's his."
The Celtics will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Boston.
Last season, they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the title.