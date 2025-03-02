Boston Celtics Release Player After Nuggets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 110-103.
Anton Watson did not appear in the game, but he was with the team.
Via Justin Turpin of WEEI: "All three two-way guys (JD Davison, Anton Watson, and Drew Peterson) are in Boston with the #Celtics today.
They are going through some drills with the Player Development coaches right now."
After the game, the Celtics announced that they had waived Watson.
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "#Celtics announce they have waived two-way forward and second-round pick Anton Watson. Likely paving the way for another two-way signing."
Watson was the 54th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.
He has yet to make his NBA debut.
The 24-year-old is averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 21 G League games (18 starts).
As for the Celtics, they improved to 43-18 in 61 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following their win over Denver, the Celtics will remain in Boston to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
At home, the Celtics are 20-11 in 31 games.
At just 24, Watson will be name to watch upon clearing waivers.
There's the possiblity that a team could look to take the chance on developing him.
If not, he could also stay with the Maine Celtics (G League).