Boston Celtics Release Player After Raptors Game
Dmytro Skapintsev is coming off a season where he appeared in two games for the New York Knicks.
Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the Boston Celtics.
However, Skapintsev has now been waived.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Boston Celtics have waived center Dmytro Skapintsev, a league source told @spotrac."
The Celtics lost to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 119-118 on Tuesday.
Skapintsev did not get any minutes.
He appeared in three preseason games and finished with averages of 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.
Skapintsev has played two seasons in the G League with the Westchester Knicks.
He finished last year with averages of 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field in 25 games (17 starts).
Via NBA G League on March 29: "Dmytro Skapintsev with a dominant first half!
💪 18 PTS | 7 OREB | 13 MIN"
The Celtics are now done with the 2024-25 preseason.
They finished with a 4-1 record in five games.
On October 22, the Celtics will play their first game of the NBA regular season when they host Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks in Boston.
Last year, they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks, which was their first title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce were still on the roster (16 years ago).