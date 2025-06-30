Boston Celtics Reportedly Declined Toronto Raptors Trade Offer
Derrick White is one of the best role players in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics guard has been a borderline All-Star in each of the previous two seasons.
Over the summer, White has been mentioned in trade rumors, but so far, the Celtics have elected to keep the 2024 NBA Champion.
In a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show (h/t NBACentral), he reported that the Celtics declined a trade offer from the Toronto Raptors.
Lowe: "There were reports that the Raptors offered number 9 for Derrick White. I'm told that's true, but that happened like a month and a half ago, right after Tatum got hurt... Boston laughed at that offer and said we need way more than number 9 for Derrick White."
White finished this past year with averages of 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 76 games.
He has played part of four years for Boston.
Via Jeff Goodman on May 5: "Derrick White has been that guy who just doesn’t get enough credit for what he does in every way. Ultimate team guy. Never complains. Plays hard all the time."
The Celtics are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
On the other side, the Raptors were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the 2025 playoffs.