Boston Celtics Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 6-Year NBA Veteran

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Boston Celtics have an interest in John Konchar.

Nov 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) dunks during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) dunks during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

John Konchar is currently in the middle of his sixth NBA season (all with the Memphis Grizzlies).

He is averaging 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 15 games.

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Boston Celtics are a team with trade interest in the 28-year-old.

Via Sidery: "The Celtics, Heat, Magic, Nets, Rockets and Warriors have expressed trade interest in John Konchar.

Konchar is under contract with the Grizzlies through 2026-27 making $6.2 million annually.

With excess wing depth, Memphis is open to moving the 28-year-old."

While it's just a rumor, a player like Konchar would be an intriguing addition to Boston.

They have arguably the best roster in the league, but there is never too much depth for a team trying to win a title.

Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla looks on from the bench against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Konchar went undrafted out of Purdue-Fort Wayne.

His career averages are 4.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 276 games.

He has also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games.

Nov 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) shoots for three during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies are currently one of the best teams in the NBA, so it's unclear if the team would be willing to move him.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 20-10 record in 30 games.

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-7 record in 29 games.

