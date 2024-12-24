Boston Celtics Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 6-Year NBA Veteran
John Konchar is currently in the middle of his sixth NBA season (all with the Memphis Grizzlies).
He is averaging 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 15 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Boston Celtics are a team with trade interest in the 28-year-old.
Via Sidery: "The Celtics, Heat, Magic, Nets, Rockets and Warriors have expressed trade interest in John Konchar.
Konchar is under contract with the Grizzlies through 2026-27 making $6.2 million annually.
With excess wing depth, Memphis is open to moving the 28-year-old."
While it's just a rumor, a player like Konchar would be an intriguing addition to Boston.
They have arguably the best roster in the league, but there is never too much depth for a team trying to win a title.
Konchar went undrafted out of Purdue-Fort Wayne.
His career averages are 4.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 276 games.
He has also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games.
The Grizzlies are currently one of the best teams in the NBA, so it's unclear if the team would be willing to move him.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 20-10 record in 30 games.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-7 record in 29 games.