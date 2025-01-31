Boston Celtics Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Guerschon Yabusele is currently in his first season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yabusele is averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 44 games.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Boston Celtics are among the teams with an interst in Yabusele.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Yabusele, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and others, league sources told HoopsHype."
Ironically, Yabusele was the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Celtics.
He spent two seasons with Boston.
In that time, the 29-year-old had averages of 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 74 games (five starts).
The 76ers signed Yabusele over the offseason (after he spent five years out of the league).
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Scotto reporting #Celtics have interest in none other than Guerschon Yabusele, who’s been excellent this year and fills a position of need."
The Celtics have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, so they do not need to do much at the trade deadline.
That said, a player such as Yabusele could provide depth heading into the 2025 playoffs.
Right now, Boston is the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record in 48 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.