Boston Celtics Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Boston Celtics have an interest in Guerschon Yabusele.

Ben Stinar

Jun 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Guerschon Yabusele walks off the stage after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Guerschon Yabusele walks off the stage after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Guerschon Yabusele is currently in his first season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yabusele is averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 44 games.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Boston Celtics are among the teams with an interst in Yabusele.

Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Yabusele, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and others, league sources told HoopsHype."

Ironically, Yabusele was the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Celtics.

He spent two seasons with Boston.

In that time, the 29-year-old had averages of 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 74 games (five starts).

Guerschon Yabusele
Oct 6, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele (30) shoots from the foul line during the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-Imagn Images

The 76ers signed Yabusele over the offseason (after he spent five years out of the league).

Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Scotto reporting #Celtics have interest in none other than Guerschon Yabusele, who’s been excellent this year and fills a position of need."

The Celtics have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, so they do not need to do much at the trade deadline.

That said, a player such as Yabusele could provide depth heading into the 2025 playoffs.

NBA
Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts after missing a shot against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Right now, Boston is the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record in 48 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar
