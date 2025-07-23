Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 3x NBA All-Star

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Celtics are interested in Ben Simmons.

Ben Stinar

Apr 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens on the court sideline before the start of the first round against the Boston Celtics for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons is currently a free agent after spending the 2024-25 season with the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

The former LSU star had averages of 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 51 games.

Despite free agency opening up nearly a month ago, Simmons is still available to sign with any team in the league.

Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Boston Celtics are among the teams with an interest in Simmons.

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

At one point, he was among the best guard/forwards in the league when he made three All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via DJ Zullo of Knicks Film School: "Top 10 players generating the most 3PT assist points per 100 possessions in 24-25' (Min: 250 mins):

Ben Simmons – 6.28
Tyler Kolek – 5.85
Isaiah Collier – 5.54
Chris Paul – 5.51
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 5.48
Tre Jones – 5.32
Tyrese Haliburton – 5.27
Jimmy Butler – 5.23
T.J. McConnell – 5.18
Devin Booker – 5.19"

Simmons would be an intriguing addition to Boston due to his ability as a playmaker and defender.

They also have a history of getting the most out of their role players, so it may be a smart choice for Simmons to join the franchise at this point in his career.

The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

