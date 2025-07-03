Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 9x NBA All-Star

According to The Athletic, the Celtics are a team with an interest in Damian Lillard.

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard was still among the best point guards in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.

The former Weber State star (at 34) averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

After a season-ending injury in the NBA playoffs, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks will now waive Lillard.

Despite his injury, Lillard will be among the most intriguing free agents in recent NBA history.

According to Sam Amick, Eric Nehm and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are among several teams with an interest in the future Hall of Famer.

Via The Athletic NBA: "The Warriors, Celtics and Lakers are among the teams that have interest in doing a deal with Damian Lillard sooner rather than later, sources tell @eric_nehm , @sam_amick and @joevardon .

Lillard received calls from several contending teams quickly after the news of his Bucks’ ending broke. The question is whether he wants to sign with a team now and rehabilitate while under their care or wait until next summer to reassess the situation."

Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft (and spent his first 11 seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers).

Via @BucksRealm: "Since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have the most PPG of any duo that has ever played (min 100 GP).

Yes, you read that correctly. Sleep tight."

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) react during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
