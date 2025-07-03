Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 9x NBA All-Star
Damian Lillard was still among the best point guards in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
The former Weber State star (at 34) averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
After a season-ending injury in the NBA playoffs, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks will now waive Lillard.
Despite his injury, Lillard will be among the most intriguing free agents in recent NBA history.
According to Sam Amick, Eric Nehm and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are among several teams with an interest in the future Hall of Famer.
Via The Athletic NBA: "The Warriors, Celtics and Lakers are among the teams that have interest in doing a deal with Damian Lillard sooner rather than later, sources tell @eric_nehm , @sam_amick and @joevardon .
Lillard received calls from several contending teams quickly after the news of his Bucks’ ending broke. The question is whether he wants to sign with a team now and rehabilitate while under their care or wait until next summer to reassess the situation."
Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft (and spent his first 11 seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers).
Via @BucksRealm: "Since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have the most PPG of any duo that has ever played (min 100 GP).
