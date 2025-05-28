Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In Elite 3-Point Shooter
Cedric Coward is coming off his third season of college basketball (and first for Washington State).
He averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in six games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 15): "Footage of Duke-commit Cedric Coward at the NBA draft combine. 6'6 1/2 wing shot the ball well in drills (made 72% of his aggregate jumpers) and measured a 7'2 wingspan. Sounding increasingly unlikely he'll step foot on campus in Durham."
According to HoopsHype, the Boston Celtics worked out Coward.
Via Ryan Hammer: "From D3 to 1st Round Pick, Cedric Coward's path to the NBA is incredible
21/22: Willamette (D3) - 19.5/12.0/3.8
22/23: Eastern Wash - 7.3 ppg
23/24: Eastern Wash - 15.4/6.7
24/25: Wazzu - 17.7/7.0/3.7
4/8/25 commits to Duke
5/24/25 staying in draft
+ still 21 years young"
The Celtics already have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but finding the right prospect at the back of the draft could help them build for the future (especially if they can get a productive player on a cheap contract).
They have two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft (28 and 32).
The Celtics finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).