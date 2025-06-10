Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In Former NBA Player
Nigel Hayes-Davis was once among the best college basketball players in the country at Wisconsin.
After a brief stint in the NBA, Hayes-Davis has spent the last seven seasons playing overseas.
According to Eurohoops (h/t NBC Sports Boston), Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla recently went to watch Hayes-Davis.
Via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: "Joe Mazzulla reportedly was in Turkey to scout Nigel Hayes-Davis 👀"
Hayes-Davis has played nine NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.
In those games, the 30-year-old averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Celtics scouting Nigel Hayes-Davis makes sense. They've had interest in him before. He's coming off a string of strong seasons with Fenerbahce in Turkey and EuroLeague. Hayes-Davis has also become a good shooter too. Could be a cost-effective depth option for Boston next season."
While the Celtics already have an elite roster, players such as Hayes-Davis could add important depth to their bench.
Via Turkish Airlines EuroLeague: "Nigel Hayes Davis' journey from being underestimated in highschool and college, not getting drafted, to being EuroLeague champion and F4 MVP is truly an inspiring one 🗣️👏"
The Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Despite finishing as the second seed in the Eastern Conference (this past season), they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round (in six games).
Via Bobby Manning (of Celtics on CLNS): "Nigel Hayes was one of my favorite college players ever. C's assistant Ross McMains also coached him on the Westchester Knicks alongside Kornet in 2017-18."