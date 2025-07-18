Boston Celtics Reportedly Miss Out On 9x NBA All-Star
Damian Lillard suffered a season-ending injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Despite the fact, that he will likely miss all of next season, he had been one of the most coveted free agents on the market (after getting waived by the Milwaukee Bucks).
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Lillard will now sign a deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to Charania, one team that had attempted to land Lillard was the Boston Celtics.
Via Justin Turpin of WEEI: "Shams confirms on ESPN that the Celtics did have an offer out for Damian Lillard"
Despite his current health status, Lillard would have been an intriguing fit next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the 2026-27 season.
He finished his final regular season with the Bucks averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Charania: "Being home in Portland, being back with his three kids, was by far the biggest, most important factor in Damian Lillard deciding to return and re-sign with the Trail Blazers."
The Celtics have had a busy offseason where they moved off of players such as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzinigs.
They finished last year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
The Celtics ended up losing to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Tatum suffered a season-ending injury.