Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Reportedly Release 6-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Celtics will waive Lonnie Walker.

Ben Stinar

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Lonnie Walker is coming off a season where he appeared in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

He finished the year with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, Walker signed a deal with the Boston Celtics.

However, ESPN's Bobby Marks reports that he will be waived.

Via Marks: "Boston is waiving Lonnie Walker IV, sources confirm to ESPN."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.