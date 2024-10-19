Boston Celtics Reportedly Release 6-Year NBA Player
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Celtics will waive Lonnie Walker.
Lonnie Walker is coming off a season where he appeared in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the year with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Walker signed a deal with the Boston Celtics.
However, ESPN's Bobby Marks reports that he will be waived.
Via Marks: "Boston is waiving Lonnie Walker IV, sources confirm to ESPN."
