Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Ex-Raptors Player
Ron Harper Jr. is coming off a season where he appeared in one game for the Toronto Raptors.
The former Rutgers star is currently playing for the Boston Celtics in NBA Summer League.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Harper Jr. has also been signed to a training camp deal with Boston.
Via Smith: "The Boston Celtics have signed Ron Harper Jr. to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, a league source told @spotrac."
Harper Jr. had an impressive four-year college career for the Scarlet Knights.
He finished his senior season with averages of 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The 24-year-old has played 10 games NBA games for the Raptors.
He has also spent time in the G League.
Last year, Harper Jr. averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field in six Showcase Cup games.
A lot of players sign training camp deals with NBA teams around this time of the year.
It's very possible that Harper Jr. could end up spending time with the Maine Celtics in 2024-25.
As for the Celtics, they are coming off an excellent year where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league (64-18).
They defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season.