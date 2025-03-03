Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Intriguing Scorer
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 110-103.
After the game, the team announced that they had waived Anton Watson.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics will now sign Miles Norris.
Via Charania: "The Boston Celtics are signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way NBA deal out of the NBA G League's Memphis Hustle, agents Mike Silverman and Troy Payne of Equity Basketball tell ESPN. Norris has averaged 17.1 points and 5 rebounds in G League."
Norris has had a very productive season in the G League.
He is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via Cameron Tabatabaie of The Celtics Wire: "Miles Norris is a sharpshooter, but he’s an athlete, too
Interesting to see what he can bring to the Celtics and to Maine"
Norris played four seasons of college basketball for Oregon and UC Santa Barbara.
Via Justin Turpin of WEEI: "Payton Pritchard (3) and Miles Norris (5) were teammates at Oregon in 2018-19"
The Celtics are in the middle of another excellent season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-18 record in 61 games.
They have gone 19-11 in the 30 games they have played on their home floor.
On Wednesday night, the Celtics will resume action when they remain in Boston to host the Portland Trail Blazers.