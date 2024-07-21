Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign NBA Champion For $45 Million
Sam Hauser is coming off his third season in the NBA for the Boston Celtics.
The former Virginia star finished the year with averages of 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hauser will sign a contract extension with Boston.
Wojnarowski wrote: "Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser – one of the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooters -- has agreed on a four-year, $45 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN."
Hauser went undrafted in 2021, but has been an extremely prodcuctive role player during his time in Boston.
His career averages are 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in 185 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games.
As for the Celtics, they are coming off an incredible season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
The Celtics then beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first title since the 2008 season.
Hauser averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range during the 2024 postseason.